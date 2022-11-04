SIOUX CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 03: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Sioux Gateway Airport on November 3, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa. Trump held the rally to support for Iowa GOP candidates ahead of the state's midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
Former President Donald Trump has been eyeing the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. At a rally in Iowa, Trump told the audience to "get ready" for his return to the presidential campaign trail. CNN's Jeff Zeleny has the details.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
