Oprah Winfrey, a producer of "Sidney," turns back at the premiere of the documentary film at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Wednesday September 21, 2022.
Hear who Oprah endorsed in tight race ahead of midterms
CNN's Jessica Dean reports that Oprah Winfrey has endorsed Democrat John Fetterman for Senate in Pennsylvania.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
inv maga sheriffs
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these dropboxes
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix-based political organization Turning Point Action hosted former President Donald Trump alongside GOP Arizona candidates who have begun candidacy for government elected roles. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024
Hillary Clinton CNNTM
'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02:  U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on preserving and protecting Democracy at Union Station on November 2, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden addressed the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting in the upcoming midterm elections. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)
Biden warns of 'path to chaos' ahead of midterms
tim ryan ohio cnntm 1103
Democrat Tim Ryan reveals how he's getting Republicans to vote for him
kari lake denial
'She just flat-out lied': Cooper calls out Kari Lake's false claim about Paul Pelosi
sean patrick maloney
Tapper presses DCCC Chair over Dem spending in Republican primary races
Robocalls spoofing - stock
Hear robocalls paid for by Arizona and Michigan GOP encouraging voting by mail
elie honig vpx
Analyst breaks down what Trump lawyers' email reveals
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pence spoke about the upcoming Supreme Court case involving a controversial Mississippi abortion law that will be heard at the high court on Wednesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Former Pence aide on whether she thinks he will launch presidential bid
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
tapperctn ads
Why 'Truth in Advertising' laws don't apply to political ads
joe o'dea donald trump split
GOP Senate candidate doubles down on distancing from Trump
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2022. Graham on Friday, Oct. 21, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.
What Lindsey Graham's next move might be after SCOTUS rejection
In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and F.B.I. agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked in their home by an intruder. One arrest has been made.
Criminal complaint reveals chilling details about Paul Pelosi attacker's plans
