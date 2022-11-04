obama midterms cillizza the point
Analysis: Obama may be the Democrats' ace in the hole
Former President Barack Obama has been in high demand for Democratic candidates across the country ahead of the midterm elections. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza breaks down whether Obama's rallies can make a difference in key races.
03:54 - Source: CNN
