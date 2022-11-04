'Can we Google it?': CNN reporter checks local GOP official's voting claim in interview
They're inspired by lies and baseless claims of election fraud. Now, just days before the midterms, there are new concerns about self-proclaimed poll watchers and fears they could intimidate voters. CNN's Elle Reeve reports.
05:12 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'Can we Google it?': CNN reporter checks local GOP official's voting claim in interview
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden warns of 'path to chaos' ahead of midterms
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Democrat Tim Ryan reveals how he's getting Republicans to vote for him
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
'She just flat-out lied': Cooper calls out Kari Lake's false claim about Paul Pelosi
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper presses DCCC Chair over Dem spending in Republican primary races
04:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear robocalls paid for by Arizona and Michigan GOP encouraging voting by mail
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst breaks down what Trump lawyers' email reveals
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Pence aide on whether she thinks he will launch presidential bid
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Why 'Truth in Advertising' laws don't apply to political ads
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP Senate candidate doubles down on distancing from Trump
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
What Lindsey Graham's next move might be after SCOTUS rejection
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Criminal complaint reveals chilling details about Paul Pelosi attacker's plans
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN