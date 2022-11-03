Tapper presses DCCC Chair over Dem spending in Republican primary races
Jake Tapper questions Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) about his party supporting far-right Republican candidates in the primaries.
04:16 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Tapper presses DCCC Chair over Dem spending in Republican primary races
04:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
'She just flat-out lied': Cooper calls out Kari Lake's false claim about Paul Pelosi
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear robocalls paid for by Arizona and Michigan GOP encouraging voting by mail
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst breaks down what Trump lawyers' email reveals
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Pence aide on whether she thinks he will launch presidential bid
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Why 'Truth in Advertising' laws don't apply to political ads
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP Senate candidate doubles down on distancing from Trump
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
What Lindsey Graham's next move might be after SCOTUS rejection
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Criminal complaint reveals chilling details about Paul Pelosi attacker's plans
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Both parties in dead-heat race ahead of North Carolina Senate election
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP gubernatorial candidate draws laughter from crowd after mocking Paul Pelosi's attack
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear questioning in Supreme Court affirmative action cases
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This is a warning': Some conservative activists say their way of life is under attack
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what happened during the first Georgia gubernatorial debate
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN