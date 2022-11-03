'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
Hillary Clinton talks with CNN's Don Lemon about campaign messaging ahead of the midterms and says that Republicans are trying to "scare voters" over crime.
02:36 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
'She just flat-out lied': Cooper calls out Kari Lake's false claim about Paul Pelosi
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper presses DCCC Chair over Dem spending in Republican primary races
04:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear robocalls paid for by Arizona and Michigan GOP encouraging voting by mail
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst breaks down what Trump lawyers' email reveals
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Pence aide on whether she thinks he will launch presidential bid
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Why 'Truth in Advertising' laws don't apply to political ads
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP Senate candidate doubles down on distancing from Trump
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
What Lindsey Graham's next move might be after SCOTUS rejection
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Criminal complaint reveals chilling details about Paul Pelosi attacker's plans
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Both parties in dead-heat race ahead of North Carolina Senate election
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP gubernatorial candidate draws laughter from crowd after mocking Paul Pelosi's attack
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear questioning in Supreme Court affirmative action cases
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This is a warning': Some conservative activists say their way of life is under attack
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what happened during the first Georgia gubernatorial debate
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN