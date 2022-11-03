Hillary Clinton CNNTM
'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
Hillary Clinton talks with CNN's Don Lemon about campaign messaging ahead of the midterms and says that Republicans are trying to "scare voters" over crime.
02:36 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
kari lake denial
'She just flat-out lied': Cooper calls out Kari Lake's false claim about Paul Pelosi
03:32
sean patrick maloney
Tapper presses DCCC Chair over Dem spending in Republican primary races
04:16
Robocalls spoofing - stock
Hear robocalls paid for by Arizona and Michigan GOP encouraging voting by mail
02:31
elie honig vpx
Analyst breaks down what Trump lawyers' email reveals
02:00
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pence spoke about the upcoming Supreme Court case involving a controversial Mississippi abortion law that will be heard at the high court on Wednesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Former Pence aide on whether she thinks he will launch presidential bid
01:13
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
tapperctn ads
Why 'Truth in Advertising' laws don't apply to political ads
03:42
joe o'dea donald trump split
GOP Senate candidate doubles down on distancing from Trump
01:33
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2022. Graham on Friday, Oct. 21, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.
What Lindsey Graham's next move might be after SCOTUS rejection
01:21
In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and F.B.I. agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked in their home by an intruder. One arrest has been made.
Criminal complaint reveals chilling details about Paul Pelosi attacker's plans
03:01
Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd
Both parties in dead-heat race ahead of North Carolina Senate election
01:56
Kari Lake
GOP gubernatorial candidate draws laughter from crowd after mocking Paul Pelosi's attack
01:02
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: People stand in line in front of the U.S. Supreme Court for an opportunity to hear oral arguments in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina on October 31, 2022 in Washington, DC. The conservative Supreme Court will hear arguments for the two cases concerning the consideration of race as one factor in college admission at the two elite universities, which will have an effect on most institutions of higher education in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Hear questioning in Supreme Court affirmative action cases
02:55
Kyung Lah sits down with Carlos Zapata
'This is a warning': Some conservative activists say their way of life is under attack
01:36
abrams kemp split gov debate mckend dnt newday vpx
See what happened during the first Georgia gubernatorial debate
03:24
