Why 'Truth in Advertising' laws don't apply to political ads
As races tighten leading up to Election Day, political ads are playing in heavy rotation. CNN's Jake Tapper fact-checks political ads and reveals what he thinks might be "the most dishonest TV campaign ad" yet.
