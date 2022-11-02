FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
'Like something from a Stephen King novel': Analyst describes Pelosi attack
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller describes what court documents say about the interaction between Paul Pelosi and David DePape.
03:06 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Robocalls spoofing - stock
Hear robocalls paid for by Arizona and Michigan GOP encouraging voting by mail
02:31
tapperctn ads
Why 'Truth in Advertising' laws don't apply to political ads
03:42
joe o'dea donald trump split
GOP Senate candidate doubles down on distancing from Trump
01:33
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2022. Graham on Friday, Oct. 21, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.
What Lindsey Graham's next move might be after SCOTUS rejection
01:21
In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and F.B.I. agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked in their home by an intruder. One arrest has been made.
Criminal complaint reveals chilling details about Paul Pelosi attacker's plans
03:01
Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd
Both parties in dead-heat race ahead of North Carolina Senate election
01:56
Kari Lake
GOP gubernatorial candidate draws laughter from crowd after mocking Paul Pelosi's attack
01:02
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: People stand in line in front of the U.S. Supreme Court for an opportunity to hear oral arguments in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina on October 31, 2022 in Washington, DC. The conservative Supreme Court will hear arguments for the two cases concerning the consideration of race as one factor in college admission at the two elite universities, which will have an effect on most institutions of higher education in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Hear questioning in Supreme Court affirmative action cases
02:55
Kyung Lah sits down with Carlos Zapata
'This is a warning': Some conservative activists say their way of life is under attack
01:36
abrams kemp split gov debate mckend dnt newday vpx
See what happened during the first Georgia gubernatorial debate
03:24
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is seen prior to President Biden giving his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration's efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images)
John Roberts skewers Harvard attorney's comparison of race and music skills as qualities in applicants
02:00
Pete Buttigieg SCREENGRAB October 30 2022
Buttigieg says Democrats shouldn't be blamed for inflation
03:05
LACONIA, NH - SEPTEMBER 10: Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc greets supporters at a town hall event on September 10, 2022 in Laconia, New Hampshire. Bolduc is running against Bruce Fenton and Chuck Morse in the in the upcoming GOP primary. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
NH GOP nominee repeats debunked 'litter box' hoax at event
01:53
asian american affirmative action protest
Hear from the activists fighting to end affirmative action
03:15
Obama heckler split
See Obama's response when heckler interrupts his speech
03:56
