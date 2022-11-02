Why John Dean doesn't think Lindsey Graham will get very far with potential strategy in Georgia probe
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean and CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig discuss Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) potential next moves after the Supreme Court declined to block a subpoena for him to testify in front of an Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
01:51 - Source: CNN
