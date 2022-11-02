Watch Republican election official answer skeptics' voting questions
Misinformation about voting has grown rampant in the last two years and confidence in elections has fallen. CNN asked an election official in the key swing state of Arizona to respond directly to questions from voters at recent events for Arizona Republican Gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake.
04:10 - Source: CNN
