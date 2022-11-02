Hear robocalls paid for by Arizona and Michigan GOP encouraging voting by mail
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson calls out Arizona and Michigan's GOP on their "political strategy" to pay for robocalls encouraging voting by mail, despite party members bashing it.
02:31 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Hear robocalls paid for by Arizona and Michigan GOP encouraging voting by mail
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why 'Truth in Advertising' laws don't apply to political ads
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP Senate candidate doubles down on distancing from Trump
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
What Lindsey Graham's next move might be after SCOTUS rejection
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Criminal complaint reveals chilling details about Paul Pelosi attacker's plans
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Both parties in dead-heat race ahead of North Carolina Senate election
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP gubernatorial candidate draws laughter from crowd after mocking Paul Pelosi's attack
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear questioning in Supreme Court affirmative action cases
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This is a warning': Some conservative activists say their way of life is under attack
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what happened during the first Georgia gubernatorial debate
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
John Roberts skewers Harvard attorney's comparison of race and music skills as qualities in applicants
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Buttigieg says Democrats shouldn't be blamed for inflation
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
NH GOP nominee repeats debunked 'litter box' hoax at event
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from the activists fighting to end affirmative action
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Obama's response when heckler interrupts his speech
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN