slotkin cheney split cnntm thumb vpx
'We agree on one really big thing': Democratic lawmaker on Liz Cheney's support
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney's endorsement during the midterm elections.
03:33 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
slotkin cheney split cnntm thumb vpx
'We agree on one really big thing': Democratic lawmaker on Liz Cheney's support
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and F.B.I. agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked in their home by an intruder. One arrest has been made.
Criminal complaint reveals chilling details about Paul Pelosi attacker's plans
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kari Lake
GOP gubernatorial candidate draws laughter from crowd after mocking Paul Pelosi's attack
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: People stand in line in front of the U.S. Supreme Court for an opportunity to hear oral arguments in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina on October 31, 2022 in Washington, DC. The conservative Supreme Court will hear arguments for the two cases concerning the consideration of race as one factor in college admission at the two elite universities, which will have an effect on most institutions of higher education in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Hear questioning in Supreme Court affirmative action cases
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kyung Lah sits down with Carlos Zapata
'This is a warning': Some conservative activists say their way of life is under attack
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abrams kemp split gov debate mckend dnt newday vpx
See what happened during the first Georgia gubernatorial debate
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is seen prior to President Biden giving his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration's efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images)
John Roberts skewers Harvard attorney's comparison of race and music skills as qualities in applicants
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pete Buttigieg SCREENGRAB October 30 2022
Buttigieg says Democrats shouldn't be blamed for inflation
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LACONIA, NH - SEPTEMBER 10: Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc greets supporters at a town hall event on September 10, 2022 in Laconia, New Hampshire. Bolduc is running against Bruce Fenton and Chuck Morse in the in the upcoming GOP primary. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
NH GOP nominee repeats debunked 'litter box' hoax at event
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
asian american affirmative action protest
Hear from the activists fighting to end affirmative action
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Obama heckler split
See Obama's response when heckler interrupts his speech
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rick scott ISO sotu 1030
'Disgusting': Rick Scott reacts to Pelosi attack
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Barack Obama Wisconsin
Obama delivers scathing attack on Ron Johnson over Social Security
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Juan Ciscomani.
Meet the GOP hopeful looking to bring more Hispanic voters into the party
05:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
se cupp paul pelosi
SE Cupp condemns GOP rhetoric after Paul Pelosi attack
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
María Elvira Salazar
Claims of socialism and misinformation take center stage in South Florida House race
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN