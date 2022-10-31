Hear questioning in Supreme Court affirmative action cases
The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments on challenges to race-based affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, CNN's Joan Biskupic reports.
02:55 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
