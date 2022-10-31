'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
03:37 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Criminal complaint reveals chilling details about Paul Pelosi attacker's plans
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP gubernatorial candidate draws laughter from crowd after mocking Paul Pelosi's attack
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear questioning in Supreme Court affirmative action cases
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This is a warning': Some conservative activists say their way of life is under attack
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what happened during the first Georgia gubernatorial debate
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
John Roberts skewers Harvard attorney's comparison of race and music skills as qualities in applicants
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Buttigieg says Democrats shouldn't be blamed for inflation
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
NH GOP nominee repeats debunked 'litter box' hoax at event
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from the activists fighting to end affirmative action
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Obama's response when heckler interrupts his speech
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Disgusting': Rick Scott reacts to Pelosi attack
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Obama delivers scathing attack on Ron Johnson over Social Security
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the GOP hopeful looking to bring more Hispanic voters into the party
05:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp condemns GOP rhetoric after Paul Pelosi attack
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Claims of socialism and misinformation take center stage in South Florida House race
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN