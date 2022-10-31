Hear from the activists fighting to end affirmative action
The Supreme Court will consider whether colleges and universities can continue to take race into consideration as a factor in admissions, a case that could diminish the number of Black and Hispanic students in higher education. CNN justice correspondent Jessica Schneider has more.
03:15 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Hear from the activists fighting to end affirmative action
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Obama's response when heckler interrupts his speech
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Disgusting': Rick Scott reacts to Pelosi attack
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Obama delivers scathing attack on Ron Johnson over Social Security
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the GOP hopeful looking to bring more Hispanic voters into the party
05:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp condemns GOP rhetoric after Paul Pelosi attack
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Claims of socialism and misinformation take center stage in South Florida House race
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what jurors in Trump Org. trial said about Trump
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Why Liz Cheney's endorsement of a Democrat matters
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper: This horrifying act of violence is not an outlier
07:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
What frightens George Conway most about attack on Pelosi's husband
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Fauci respond to conservative candidates' anti-science messages
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP candidate said Dems 'still mad' the North won the Civil War
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Speaker Pelosi's husband attacked in home invasion
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Schumer caught on hot mic giving Biden bad news
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks GOP lawmaker if enough Republicans will be ready to govern if they take House
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN