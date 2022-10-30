'Disgusting': Rick Scott reacts to Pelosi attack
Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) responds to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. CNN anchor Dana Bash presses him on whether Republicans need to do more to reject false election conspiracies pushed by former President Trump.
03:13 - Source: CNN
