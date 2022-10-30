Barack Obama Wisconsin
Obama delivers scathing attack on Ron Johnson over Social Security
Former President Barack Obama criticized Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) over Social Security at a rally for Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin.
