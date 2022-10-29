Quarter of jury in Trump Org trial openly don't like Trump
Trump Org tax fraud trial jurors were asked if they could be impartial about the former President. More than half were dismissed, and three who were chosen openly admitted they don't like him. Two lawyers defending the Trump Payroll Organization discuss the process.
07:23 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Quarter of jury in Trump Org trial openly don't like Trump
07:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Feast your eyes on the most elaborate salad you've ever seen
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
More Americans are getting their news from TikTok. Can it be trusted?
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk just bought Twitter. Here are the winners and losers
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kanye West's Hitler 'obsession' helped create hostile work environment, source says
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows frightening moment before damaged plane makes emergency landing
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to Trump pressure Blake Masters over election denialism
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Motorcyclist bursts into flames after being tased by police
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch: James Corden addresses restaurant ban on 'Late Late Show'
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden turns to Elon Musk to aid Iranian protesters. Defense official calls Musk 'a loose cannon'
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Boris Johnson had Covid parties that were longer than that.' Trevor Noah reacts to Liz Truss resigning
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
A head of lettuce bests Liz Truss in tabloid Prime minister race
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bread sculptors recreate classic 'Star Wars' scene
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
You should probably change your passwords. Here's why
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
This Motorola rollable phone can change size with a press of a button
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN Business