ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 28: Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event for Georgia Democrats on October 28, 2022 in College Park, Georgia. Obama is in Georgia in support of Democratic candidates, encouraging voters to turn out. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
Obama mocks Herschel Walker at rally
Former President Obama campaigned for Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams in Georgia. Obama criticized Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker for his lack of experience.
02:24 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 28: Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event for Georgia Democrats on October 28, 2022 in College Park, Georgia. Obama is in Georgia in support of Democratic candidates, encouraging voters to turn out. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
Obama mocks Herschel Walker at rally
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Republican candidate U.S. Representative Liz Cheney looks on during her primary election night party in Jackson, Wyoming, U.S. August 16, 2022. REUTERS/David Stubbs
SE Cupp: Why Liz Cheney's endorsement of a Democrat matters
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jake tapper monologue 102822 vpx
Tapper: This horrifying act of violence is not an outlier
07:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
george conway sitroom 10282022
What frightens George Conway most about attack on Pelosi's husband
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 26: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services Subcommittee hearing looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and state of medical research on Capitol Hill, May 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)
Hear Fauci respond to conservative candidates' anti-science messages
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tudor Dixon, candidate for Governor of Michigan, attends a rally by former U.S. President Donald Trump in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dieu-Nalio Chery
GOP candidate said Dems 'still mad' the North won the Civil War
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi (R), with her husband Paul Pelosi (C), attend a Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul lead by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica.
Speaker Pelosi's husband attacked in home invasion
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chuck Schumer Joe Biden Georgia hot mic
Schumer caught on hot mic giving Biden bad news
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dan crenshaw 10272022 tapperctn
Tapper asks GOP lawmaker if enough Republicans will be ready to govern if they take House
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper monologue 102722
Tapper: Here's what a Republican-controlled House may look like
14:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 15: Second gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff looks on during the medal ceremony for the 4x400m Mixed Relay Final on day one of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 15, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff: Don't just say you're being supportive, be supportive
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet yellen SCREENGRAB October 27 2022
Hear what Janet Yellen thinks of the US economy right now
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump legal team
Watch members of Trump's legal team enter closed-door hearing
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maggie Haberman Mark Meadows Donald Trump Split
Judge orders Meadows to testify. Haberman reveals what info he could give prosecutors
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TUCSON, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 07: Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs speaks at a press conference calling for abortion rights outside the Evo A. DeConcini U.S. Courthouse on October 7, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Hobbs discussed Arizona's near-total abortion ban, which dates back to 1864, and her aim to restore abortion rights in the state. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Police investigate break-in at office of candidate for Arizona governor
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event at the Steamfitters Technology Center in Harmony, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Hear what Fetterman has to say after rocky debate performance
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sondland trump giuliani split
'Highly inappropriate': Ex-US ambassador on Trump and Giuliani's handling of Ukraine
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN