Claims of socialism and misinformation take center stage in South Florida House race
In South Florida's Latino-dominated 27th congressional district, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R) has accused the Democratic Party of having been infiltrated by radical Marxists. Her opponent says this is part of a pattern of misinformation spread by the GOP to spread fear among Latino voters. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
04:14 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Claims of socialism and misinformation take center stage in South Florida House race
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Feast your eyes on the most elaborate salad you've ever seen
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
More Americans are getting their news from TikTok. Can it be trusted?
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk just bought Twitter. Here are the winners and losers
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kanye West's Hitler 'obsession' helped create hostile work environment, source says
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows frightening moment before damaged plane makes emergency landing
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to Trump pressure Blake Masters over election denialism
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Motorcyclist bursts into flames after being tased by police
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch: James Corden addresses restaurant ban on 'Late Late Show'
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden turns to Elon Musk to aid Iranian protesters. Defense official calls Musk 'a loose cannon'
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Boris Johnson had Covid parties that were longer than that.' Trevor Noah reacts to Liz Truss resigning
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
A head of lettuce bests Liz Truss in tabloid Prime minister race
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bread sculptors recreate classic 'Star Wars' scene
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
You should probably change your passwords. Here's why
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
This Motorola rollable phone can change size with a press of a button
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN Business