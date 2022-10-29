María Elvira Salazar
Claims of socialism and misinformation take center stage in South Florida House race
In South Florida's Latino-dominated 27th congressional district, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R) has accused the Democratic Party of having been infiltrated by radical Marxists. Her opponent says this is part of a pattern of misinformation spread by the GOP to spread fear among Latino voters. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
04:14 - Source: CNN
