Hear Fauci respond to conservative candidates' anti-science messages
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, responds to anti-science comments around Covid-19, including Arizona conservative gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's comments on using ivermectin to treat the virus.
01:27 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Hear Fauci respond to conservative candidates' anti-science messages
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Why Liz Cheney's endorsement of a Democrat matters
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper: This horrifying act of violence is not an outlier
07:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
What frightens George Conway most about attack on Pelosi's husband
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP candidate said Dems 'still mad' the North won the Civil War
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Speaker Pelosi's husband attacked in home invasion
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Schumer caught on hot mic giving Biden bad news
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks GOP lawmaker if enough Republicans will be ready to govern if they take House
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper: Here's what a Republican-controlled House may look like
14:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff: Don't just say you're being supportive, be supportive
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Janet Yellen thinks of the US economy right now
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch members of Trump's legal team enter closed-door hearing
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Judge orders Meadows to testify. Haberman reveals what info he could give prosecutors
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police investigate break-in at office of candidate for Arizona governor
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Fetterman has to say after rocky debate performance
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Highly inappropriate': Ex-US ambassador on Trump and Giuliani's handling of Ukraine
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN