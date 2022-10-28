Second gentleman Doug Emhoff: Don't just say you're being supportive, be supportive
CNN's Dana Bash sits down with Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, for an exclusive interview discussing the idea of being a supportive male partner. CNN will air Bash's full interview, "Being ... The Second Gentleman," at 8 p.m. ET. on Saturday.
01:59 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff: Don't just say you're being supportive, be supportive
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch members of Trump's legal team enter closed-door hearing
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Judge orders Meadows to testify. Haberman reveals what info he could give prosecutors
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kari Lake speaks out after opponent's campaign HQ burglarized
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Fetterman has to say after rocky debate performance
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Highly inappropriate': Ex-US ambassador on Trump and Giuliani's handling of Ukraine
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Republican on why he doesn't think GOP winning in November would be a good thing
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jake Tapper calls this 'a flashing red light' for Democrats
12:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Arizona GOP governor candidate wants to 'declare an invasion.' Here's what she means
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Deep trouble': Consultant during Trump's impeachment gives his take on DOJ move
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
John Fetterman uses closed caption technology ahead of Pennsylvania Senate debate
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
See awkward moment between DeSantis and Crist at debate
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear mystery robocall trolling Stacey Abrams' stance on abortion
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN