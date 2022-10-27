Katie Hobbs, left, and Kari Lake
With 12 days left before midterms, tensions rise between some candidates
The Lead
As the days edge nearer to the 2022 midterm elections, tensions are rising between candidates as races across the US heat up. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Trump legal team
Watch members of Trump's legal team enter closed-door hearing
02:27
Maggie Haberman Mark Meadows Donald Trump Split
Judge orders Meadows to testify. Haberman reveals what info he could give prosecutors
02:57
TUCSON, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 07: Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs speaks at a press conference calling for abortion rights outside the Evo A. DeConcini U.S. Courthouse on October 7, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Hobbs discussed Arizona's near-total abortion ban, which dates back to 1864, and her aim to restore abortion rights in the state. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Police investigate break-in at office of candidate for Arizona governor
02:36
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event at the Steamfitters Technology Center in Harmony, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Hear what Fetterman has to say after rocky debate performance
03:33
sondland trump giuliani split
'Highly inappropriate': Ex-US ambassador on Trump and Giuliani's handling of Ukraine
01:56
justin amash tapper
Former Republican on why he doesn't think GOP winning in November would be a good thing
00:58
jake tapper monologue 10252022
Jake Tapper calls this 'a flashing red light' for Democrats
12:37
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 07: Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake speaks to the media during a stop on her 'Ask Me Anything Tour' at Chauncey Social on October 7, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Lake, the Trump-endorsed pick for governor, faces Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in the midterm elections on November 8. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Arizona GOP governor candidate wants to 'declare an invasion.' Here's what she means
02:48
Tribe
'Deep trouble': Consultant during Trump's impeachment gives his take on DOJ move
01:26
mark mckinnon new day iso 10 25 2022
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
02:07
lah az voter 1
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
03:22
John Fetterman Closed Captioning Technology Senate Debate Orig_00002429.png
John Fetterman uses closed caption technology ahead of Pennsylvania Senate debate
01:14
de santis crist
See awkward moment between DeSantis and Crist at debate
02:06
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to the media during a press conference at the Israel Baptist Church as voters head to the polls during the Georgia primary on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Election Day allows people to vote on Republican and Democratic nominees for offices. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Hear mystery robocall trolling Stacey Abrams' stance on abortion
01:29
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27, 2019. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
04:04
