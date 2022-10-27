Kari Lake speaks out after opponent's campaign HQ burglarized
The campaign headquarters of Arizona's Democratic candidate for governor and current Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, was broken into this week, a campaign official and law enforcement told CNN. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
02:36 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 13 videos
Kari Lake speaks out after opponent's campaign HQ burglarized
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Judge orders Meadows to testify. Haberman reveals what info he could give prosecutors
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Fetterman has to say after rocky debate performance
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Highly inappropriate': Ex-US ambassador on Trump and Giuliani's handling of Ukraine
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Republican on why he doesn't think GOP winning in November would be a good thing
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jake Tapper calls this 'a flashing red light' for Democrats
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Arizona GOP governor candidate wants to 'declare an invasion.' Here's what she means
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Deep trouble': Consultant during Trump's impeachment gives his take on DOJ move
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-GOP adviser examines the 'Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon'
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
John Fetterman uses closed caption technology ahead of Pennsylvania Senate debate
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
See awkward moment between DeSantis and Crist at debate
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear mystery robocall trolling Stacey Abrams' stance on abortion
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN