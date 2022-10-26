sondland trump giuliani split
'Highly inappropriate': Ex-US ambassador on Trump and Giuliani's handling of Ukraine
Gordon Sondland, former US Ambassador to the European Union, reflects on his time at the Trump White House with CNN anchor Brianna Keilar.
Politics of the Day 12 videos
Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz shake hands prior to the Nexstar Pennsylvania Senate at WHTM abc27 in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
CNN analysts break down Fetterman's performance in debate
justin amash tapper
Former Republican on why he doesn't think GOP winning in November would be a good thing
jake tapper monologue 10252022
Jake Tapper calls this 'a flashing red light' for Democrats
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
mark mckinnon new day iso 10 25 2022
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
marjorie taylor greene mark mckinnon split
Ex-GOP adviser examines the 'Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon'
lah az voter 1
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
John Fetterman Closed Captioning Technology Senate Debate Orig_00002429.png
John Fetterman uses closed caption technology ahead of Pennsylvania Senate debate
de santis crist
See awkward moment between DeSantis and Crist at debate
Hear mystery robocall trolling Stacey Abrams' stance on abortion
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27, 2019. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
