CNN analysts break down Fetterman's performance in debate
Following the only debate in the key Pennsylvania Senate race, CNN's panel of analysts breaks down Democratic candidate John Fetterman's performance, after a stroke in May left him with lasting complications.
04:41 - Source: CNN
