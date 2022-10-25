Liberal Democrats abruptly withdraw letter on Ukraine policy amid anger
House progressive leader Rep. Pramila Jayapal abruptly withdrew a letter pushing the Biden administration to pursue diplomacy in Russia's war with Ukraine, an about-face following furious internal backlash from Democrats who felt blindsided by the move just two weeks before the November midterms.
