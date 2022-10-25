ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to the media during a press conference at the Israel Baptist Church as voters head to the polls during the Georgia primary on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Election Day allows people to vote on Republican and Democratic nominees for offices. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Hear mystery robocall trolling Stacey Abrams' stance on abortion
A robocall pretending to be a Stacey Abrams supporter thanked the gubernatorial candidate for her stance on abortion, claiming she supports it "up until the date of birth."
01:29 - Source: CNN
