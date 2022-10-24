'Most aggressive subpoena I've ever seen': Honig on Jan 6 committee's latest move
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol announced that the panel has officially subpoenaed former President Donald Trump. CNN's Elie Honig explains what's next.
04:23 - Source: CNN
'Most aggressive subpoena I've ever seen': Honig on Jan 6 committee's latest move
