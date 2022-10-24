daniel dale oct 24
'Double dose of nonsense': Daniel Dale fact-checks campaign ads
CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks a number of campaign attack ads around the "Defund the Police" slogan.
03:47 - Source: CNN
