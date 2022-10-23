'Truly deranged': Jake Tapper plays ad for GOP candidate who could win
CNN's Jake Tapper plays an ad from Jim Marchant, the Republican Secretary of State candidate in Nevada, and discusses how election lies have become mainstream in the party.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'Truly deranged': Jake Tapper plays ad for GOP candidate who could win
Independent Senate candidate responds to Tucker Carlson's criticism
Hear what Herschel Walker's high school teacher thinks about his candidacy
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
SE Cupp: MAGA Republicans, please stop calling yourself conservatives
What this defamation attorney thinks could have happened in Trump's deposition
Tim Ryan reacts to Clyburn comments on inflation
Trump in 2021: 'Is this a good Jewish character right here?'
Why this GOP governor is embracing a candidate who once disparaged him
'He's a desperate man': Conway on Trump inviting investigators back to Mar-a-Lago
'He's useless': Father of Parkland victim responds to Rubio backtracking on rifle reform
Kinzinger reacts to McCarthy's plan on Ukraine if GOP wins the House
Inside Mar-a-Lago: CNN focuses on the layout of Trump's 20-acre property
Wisconsin Democrats thought Senate race would be easier. Now, they're concerned
Warnock touts partnerships with Ted Cruz in new ad
'What the hell': Confusion over voter fraud arrests in DeSantis' crackdown
