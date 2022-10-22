Independent Senate candidate responds to Tucker Carlson's criticism
"We've rejected the broken politics of extremism and division," says Utah Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin, who is weathering attacks from both the left and right. If he wins, he could hold a unique powerbroker position in a deadlocked Senate.
