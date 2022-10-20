Why this GOP governor is embracing a candidate who once disparaged him
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) tells CNN's Jake Tapper why he's supporting Republican Senate nominee Donald Bolduc despite Bolduc spreading conspiracy theories about his family.
03:13 - Source: CNN
