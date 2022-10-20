CNN speaks to former felon accused of voter fraud. See what he said
Newly obtained police body camera video shows Tampa police officers arresting confused and stunned convicted felons for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election. CNN's Leyla Santiago spoke to one of the accused who is now fighting the charges in court.
04:37 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
CNN speaks to former felon accused of voter fraud. See what he said
04:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch UK PM Liz Truss' resignation speech
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
What new emails found by a federal judge reveal about Trump
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Artist wears 27 hazmat suits to protest China's policies
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
New surveillance video appears to show Gabby Petito the last day before her death
02:21
Now playing- Source: HLN
New 'heartbreaking' study reveals racial disparities in neonatal deaths
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what athlete said when she returned to Iran after appearing without hijab
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
'What the hell': Confusion over voter fraud arrests in DeSantis' crackdown
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why son of American in Saudi prison waited 11 months to speak out
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
New book reveals Marjorie Taylor Greene's intent to impeach Biden
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to 'Little Mermaid' backlash
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper: GOP leaders recently developed a tolerance for intolerance
11:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why Chelsea Manning leaked 750,000 classified documents to WikiLeaks
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dismembered bodies of missing men found in Oklahoma river
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Abrams and Kemp face off in heated Georgia governor's debate
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
New underwater video shows Nord Stream 1 damage
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN