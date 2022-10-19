Politics of the Day 16 videos
Warnock touts partnerships with Ted Cruz in new ad
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP lawmaker says Democrats' plan that ousted him will 'unquestionably' backfire
04:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Trump reveal classified information to Woodward in new tapes
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Moderator pushes Rubio to answer question on 2022 election results
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Big tent with a bar fight': GOP strategist on party's attempts to unify
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
What Georgia's candidates for governor are saying about inflation
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Obama speaks out on 'mistake' during his presidency
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN showed a former FBI agent online threat of civil war. Hear his response
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Abrams and Kemp face off in heated Georgia governor's debate
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's a victim of Jan. 6 riot during debate
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Jan. 6 committee is asking Secret Service agent to testify again
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'You know Pence is bad, right?': See new footage of the Jan. 6 attack
06:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why George Clooney never thought Trump would be president
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hobbs explains why she won't debate Kari Lake
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Where's the evidence?': Bash pushes back on Kari Lake's 2020 election claim
04:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Candidate reacts to ad accusing him of profiting off insider information during Covid
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN