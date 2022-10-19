Tapper: GOP leaders recently developed a tolerance for intolerance
CNN's Jake Tapper says that there was a time when holding intolerant and extreme views would be a political death sentence for lawmakers, but ever since Donald Trump won the presidency, Republican leaders have developed a tolerance for the intolerant.
11:14 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Tapper: GOP leaders recently developed a tolerance for intolerance
11:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
What Georgia's candidates for governor are saying about inflation
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Obama speaks out on 'mistake' during his presidency
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN showed a former FBI agent online threat of civil war. Hear his response
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Abrams and Kemp face off in heated Georgia governor's debate
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's a victim of Jan. 6 riot during debate
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Jan. 6 committee is asking Secret Service agent to testify again
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'You know Pence is bad, right?': See new footage of the Jan. 6 attack
06:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why George Clooney never thought Trump would be president
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hobbs explains why she won't debate Kari Lake
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Where's the evidence?': Bash pushes back on Kari Lake's 2020 election claim
04:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Candidate reacts to ad accusing him of profiting off insider information during Covid
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Herschel Walker reprimanded for breaking debate rule
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
See moment Pelosi threatened to punch Trump out on Jan. 6
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN