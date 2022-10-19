Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Republican Senate Candidate JD Vance and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke to supporters along with former President Trump.
What new emails found by a federal judge reveal about Trump
Situation Room
A federal judge ordered the release of emails from Trump's former election lawyer and said they are related to the crime of conspiracy to defraud the United States. CNN's Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig, Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger, and Senior Crime and Justice Reporter Katelyn Polantz join CNN's Wolf Blitzer to discuss what this means for Trump.
02:49 - Source: CNN
