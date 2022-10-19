Hear Trump reveal classified information to Woodward in new tapes
In "The Trump Tapes" audiobook, which includes more than eight hours of Bob Woodward's raw interviews with Donald Trump, the former President reveals classified information about weapon systems, which Woodward was never able to verify. CNN's Jamie Gangel has the latest.
03:54 - Source: CNN
