adam kinzinger
Kinzinger reacts to McCarthy's plan on Ukraine if GOP house wins
The Lead
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) talks to CNN's John Berman about House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) suggestion that Ukrainian aid may not be as forthcoming if republicans take control of Congress.
02:36
02:36
Source: CNN
rep peter meijer cnn tonight 10182022
GOP lawmaker says Democrats' plan that ousted him will 'unquestionably' backfire
04:34
Source: CNN
Woodward Trump audio cover
Hear Trump reveal classified information to Woodward in new tapes
03:54
Source: CNN
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., participates in a debate with challenger U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., at Duncan Theater on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Moderator pushes Rubio to answer question on 2022 election results
01:52
Source: CNN
Chris Sununu and Don Bolduc
'Big tent with a bar fight': GOP strategist on party's attempts to unify
04:13
Source: CNN
Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
What Georgia's candidates for governor are saying about inflation
03:37
Source: CNN
obama pod save america vpx
Obama speaks out on 'mistake' during his presidency
02:11
Source: CNN
Donie O'Sullivan talks to Greg Ehrie about threats of civil war online
CNN showed a former FBI agent online threat of civil war. Hear his response
04:01
Source: CNN Business
abrams kemp split gov debate mckend dnt newday vpx
Abrams and Kemp face off in heated Georgia governor's debate
03:24
Source: CNN
mtg flowers debate vpx
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's a victim of Jan. 6 riot during debate
01:15
Source: CNN
A sign with the U.S. Secret Service shield is cleaned before a briefing at the service's headquarters November 07, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Why Jan. 6 committee is asking Secret Service agent to testify again
01:59
Source: CNN
alex holder jan 6 vpx
'You know Pence is bad, right?': See new footage of the Jan. 6 attack
06:35
Source: CNN
george clooney politics trump biden wtcw sot vpx_00010507.png
Why George Clooney never thought Trump would be president
02:18
Source: CNN
katie hobbs kari lake split sotu 10 16 2022
Hobbs explains why she won't debate Kari Lake
02:40
Source: CNN
dana bash kari lake sotu thumb vpx
'Where's the evidence?': Bash pushes back on Kari Lake's 2020 election claim
04:15
Source: CNN
tom malinowski
Candidate reacts to ad accusing him of profiting off insider information during Covid
02:02
Source: CNN