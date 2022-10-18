Maggie Haberman Donald Trump Split
Haberman reacts to report that refutes Trump's claims about Secret Service expenses
Anderson Cooper 360
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discusses a new House Oversight Committee report that says the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service "exorbitant rates" -- upwards of $1.4 million over four years -- to protect the former President and his family at properties they owned.
01:45 - Source: CNN
