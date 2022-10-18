GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Former US president Barack Obama speaks during day 9 of COP26 on November 08, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Day Nine of the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow will focus on delivering the practical solutions needed to adapt to climate impacts and address loss and damage. This is the 26th "Conference of the Parties" and represents a gathering of all the countries signed on to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement. The aim of this year's conference is to commit countries to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Hear Obama's advice to Democrats for midterms
Former President Barack Obama thinks Democrats can be a bit of a "buzzkill," too easily offended over accidental slights and the complicated scenarios of modern life, as he said on the "Pod Save America" podcast last week.
02:07 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Former US president Barack Obama speaks during day 9 of COP26 on November 08, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Day Nine of the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow will focus on delivering the practical solutions needed to adapt to climate impacts and address loss and damage. This is the 26th "Conference of the Parties" and represents a gathering of all the countries signed on to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement. The aim of this year's conference is to commit countries to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Hear Obama's advice to Democrats for midterms
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mtg flowers debate vpx
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's a victim of Jan. 6 riot during debate
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A sign with the U.S. Secret Service shield is cleaned before a briefing at the service's headquarters November 07, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Why Jan. 6 committee is asking Secret Service agent to testify again
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alex holder jan 6 vpx
'You know Pence is bad, right?': See new footage of the Jan. 6 attack
06:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
george clooney politics trump biden wtcw sot vpx_00010507.png
Why George Clooney never thought Trump would be president
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
katie hobbs kari lake split sotu 10 16 2022
Hobbs explains why she won't debate Kari Lake
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dana bash kari lake sotu thumb vpx
'Where's the evidence?': Bash pushes back on Kari Lake's 2020 election claim
04:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tom malinowski
Candidate reacts to ad accusing him of profiting off insider information during Covid
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MESA, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Trump was stumping for Arizona GOP candidates, including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, ahead of the midterm election on November 8. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
herschel walker prop debate vpx
Herschel Walker reprimanded for breaking debate rule
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pelosi exclusive footage
See moment Pelosi threatened to punch Trump out on Jan. 6
03:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 jan 6 fort mcnair
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pelosi Fort McNair SCREENGRAB 01
Never before seen January 6 riot footage shows lawmakers taking shelter
17:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cassy garcia maya flores monica de la cruz
'Triple threat' of Latina candidates leads Hispanic shift to GOP
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bernie sanders intv tapper vpx
Why Bernie Sanders thinks Democrats going all in on abortion battle is a mistake
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jan6 congress members 2 vpx
Listen to Schumer plead with acting AG to ask Trump to call off rioters
08:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN