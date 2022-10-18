cara mund betsy johnson evan mcmullin split vpx
Reality Check: Could this year be the year of the third party?
New Day
According to a recent poll, there are more self-identified Independents than Republicans or Democrats. CNN's John Avlon speaks with candidates on why they chose to run as Independents.
06:56 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
cara mund betsy johnson evan mcmullin split vpx
Reality Check: Could this year be the year of the third party?
06:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
What Georgia's candidates for governor are saying about inflation
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
obama pod save america vpx
Obama speaks out on 'mistake' during his presidency
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donie O'Sullivan talks to Greg Ehrie about threats of civil war online
CNN showed a former FBI agent online threat of civil war. Hear his response
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
abrams kemp split gov debate mckend dnt newday vpx
Abrams and Kemp face off in heated Georgia governor's debate
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mtg flowers debate vpx
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's a victim of Jan. 6 riot during debate
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A sign with the U.S. Secret Service shield is cleaned before a briefing at the service's headquarters November 07, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Why Jan. 6 committee is asking Secret Service agent to testify again
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alex holder jan 6 vpx
'You know Pence is bad, right?': See new footage of the Jan. 6 attack
06:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
george clooney politics trump biden wtcw sot vpx_00010507.png
Why George Clooney never thought Trump would be president
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
katie hobbs kari lake split sotu 10 16 2022
Hobbs explains why she won't debate Kari Lake
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dana bash kari lake sotu thumb vpx
'Where's the evidence?': Bash pushes back on Kari Lake's 2020 election claim
04:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tom malinowski
Candidate reacts to ad accusing him of profiting off insider information during Covid
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MESA, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Trump was stumping for Arizona GOP candidates, including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, ahead of the midterm election on November 8. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
herschel walker prop debate vpx
Herschel Walker reprimanded for breaking debate rule
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pelosi exclusive footage
See moment Pelosi threatened to punch Trump out on Jan. 6
03:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 jan 6 fort mcnair
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN