Why Jan. 6 committee is asking Secret Service agent to testify again
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, says that the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again.
01:59 - Source: CNN
