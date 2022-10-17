A sign with the U.S. Secret Service shield is cleaned before a briefing at the service's headquarters November 07, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Why Jan. 6 committee is asking Secret Service agent to testify again
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, says that the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
alex holder jan 6 vpx
'You know Pence is bad, right?': See new footage of the Jan. 6 attack
katie hobbs kari lake split sotu 10 16 2022
Hobbs explains why she won't debate Kari Lake
dana bash kari lake sotu thumb vpx
'Where's the evidence?': Bash pushes back on Kari Lake's 2020 election claim
tom malinowski
Candidate reacts to ad accusing him of profiting off insider information during Covid
MESA, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Trump was stumping for Arizona GOP candidates, including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, ahead of the midterm election on November 8. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing
herschel walker prop debate vpx
Herschel Walker reprimanded for breaking debate rule
Pelosi exclusive footage
See moment Pelosi threatened to punch Trump out on Jan. 6
01 jan 6 fort mcnair
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
Pelosi Fort McNair SCREENGRAB 01
Never before seen January 6 riot footage shows lawmakers taking shelter
cassy garcia maya flores monica de la cruz
'Triple threat' of Latina candidates leads Hispanic shift to GOP
bernie sanders intv tapper vpx
Why Bernie Sanders thinks Democrats going all in on abortion battle is a mistake
jan6 congress members 2 vpx
Listen to Schumer plead with acting AG to ask Trump to call off rioters
jake tapper 10132022
How moments from Trump's background foreshadowed January 6 violence
Tapper/Biden exclusive intv CTN vpx
Tapper questions Biden about his age ahead of potential 2024 bid
Paul Begala Andrew Yang SPLIT October 11 2022
President Biden on his son Hunter: 'I have great confidence in my son. I love him'
Hunter Biden leaves Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, South Carolina, after attending a Mass, Saturday, August 13.
'I don't kiss anyone's a** like him': Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance face off in Ohio Senate debate
