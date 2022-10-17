Politics of the Day 17 videos
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's a victim of Jan. 6 riot during debate
'You know Pence is bad, right?': See new footage of the Jan. 6 attack
Hobbs explains why she won't debate Kari Lake
'Where's the evidence?': Bash pushes back on Kari Lake's 2020 election claim
Candidate reacts to ad accusing him of profiting off insider information during Covid
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing
Herschel Walker reprimanded for breaking debate rule
See moment Pelosi threatened to punch Trump out on Jan. 6
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
Never before seen January 6 riot footage shows lawmakers taking shelter
'Triple threat' of Latina candidates leads Hispanic shift to GOP
Why Bernie Sanders thinks Democrats going all in on abortion battle is a mistake
Listen to Schumer plead with acting AG to ask Trump to call off rioters
How moments from Trump's background foreshadowed January 6 violence
Tapper questions Biden about his age ahead of potential 2024 bid
President Biden on his son Hunter: 'I have great confidence in my son. I love him'
'I don't kiss anyone's a** like him': Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance face off in Ohio Senate debate
