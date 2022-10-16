Hobbs explains why she won't debate Kari Lake
Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs responds to criticism that she's committing "political malpractice" for refusing to debate her Republican opponent Kari Lake.
02:40 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Hobbs explains why she won't debate Kari Lake
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
See moment Pelosi threatened to punch Trump out on Jan. 6
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Never before seen January 6 riot footage shows lawmakers taking shelter
17:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to Schumer plead with acting AG to ask Trump to call off rioters
08:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
How moments from Trump's background foreshadowed January 6 violence
12:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper rolls the tape on Trump's attacks on Haberman. See her response
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper questions Biden about his age ahead of potential 2024 bid
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asked Biden if Putin is a 'rational actor.' See his response
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Democratic strategist: Heart of party isn't pain-in-the-a** White liberals
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
President Biden on his son Hunter: 'I have great confidence in my son. I love him'
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter explains what Hunter Biden investigators are focused on
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I don't kiss anyone's a** like him': Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance face off in Ohio Senate debate
04:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump hits campaign trail for GOP candidates in key battleground states
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why top Arizona Republican says he will not vote for some GOP candidates in his state
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN