Smerconish: Fetterman's condition needs both empathy and objectivity
While Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's recovery from a stroke deserves empathy, says CNN's Michael Smerconish, voters also need be fully apprised of his medical condition.
08:05 - Source: CNN
