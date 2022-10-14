Analysis: The three things Republicans are betting on in the midterms
With less than a month before the 2022 midterm election, Republicans are running ads on three main issues. In this week's episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza examines the message the party is trying to get across about Democrats. Stay tuned for next week, when Cillizza looks at what Democrats are saying about Republicans.
