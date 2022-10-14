Pelosi exclusive footage
See moment Pelosi threatened to punch Trump out on Jan. 6
New Day
In new exclusive footage from January 6, Nancy Pelosi told aides that she wanted to punch President Donald Trump if he came to the Capitol. The footage was captured by Alexandra Pelosi, a documentary filmmaker and daughter of the Democratic speaker of the House.
03:52 - Source: CNN
