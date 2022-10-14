trump haberman split vpx screengrab
Tapper rolls the tape on Trump's attacks on Haberman. See her response
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reacts to past attacks by former President Donald Trump.
Latest Videos
jan 6 committee
9 ayes, 0 no votes: Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally ahead of the midterm elections, in Mesa, Arizona, U.S., October 9, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
Trump reacts to committee's unanimous vote to subpoena him
jan6 congress members 2 vpx
Listen to Schumer plead with acting AG to ask Trump to call off rioters
kamikaze drones vpx
Russia steps up 'kamikaze' drone attacks on Ukraine
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019. Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware in an attempt to get him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a deal Musk is trying to get out of. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
'Bad timing': Elon Musk's company can no longer fund its vital service to Ukraine
parkland verdict vpx 1
Jury recommends life without parole for Nikolas Cruz
Pelosi January 6 new video vpx
'Do you believe this?': New video shows Pelosi's reaction to Capitol attack
01 jan 6 fort mcnair
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
Alex Jones InfoWars
Watch Alex Jones' reaction to jury's decision live on his own show
Russian recruits video
Video reveals a major problem for new Russian soldiers
adam kinzinger
GOP lawmaker says new Jan. 6 videos show his party's leadership 'knew better'
romans act scores
Average ACT scores drop to lowest in 30 years
beijing protest still
Video shows rare protest in Beijing as Chinese leader is set to extend his reign
barrett ac360
Reporter reveals what 'very important witness' said about Trump
anna sorokin
Regrets: Anna Sorokin tells Jake Tapper she has a few
