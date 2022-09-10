'Total hypocrisy': Franken pushes back on GOP strategist over SCOTUS
CNN
Now playing
03:11
Why Democratic mayor is using Texas governor's controversial border strategy
Detroit, MI - AUGUST 02: Volunteers and pools workers work at the TCF Center where ballots are counted on August 2, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Among those running in this election are includedive republicans vying to take on incumbent Gretchen Whitmer. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
Now playing
04:15
Michigan GOP official tells election workers to be 'spies'
CNN
Now playing
03:50
Why a woman's doctor warned her not to get pregnant in Texas
Now playing
05:19
Analysis: Donald Trump's biggest 2024 problem isn't what you think it is
US Attorney General William Barr, left, meets with members of the St. Louis Police Department, October 15, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. - The officers are among several in the department who have been shot in the line of duty this year. (Photo by Jeff Roberson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JEFF ROBERSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
JEFF ROBERSON/AFP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
01:16
Bill Barr shares thoughts on a potential Trump indictment
CNN
Now playing
02:08
What concerns ex-US intel chief the most about WaPo Mar-a-Lago report
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Steve Bannon, advisor to former President Donald Trump, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. Bannon is appearing before a federal judge in connection with his indictment for contempt of Congress for failing to respond to a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee on January 6. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Now playing
01:32
Watch: Honig explains why this means more legal trouble for Steve Bannon
This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022. The Justice Department says classified documents were "likely concealed and removed" from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records.
Steve Helber/AP
Now playing
05:44
WaPo: Material on foreign nation's nuclear capabilities seized at Mar-a-Lago
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Now playing
01:40
'Ridiculous': Former WH official on Trump's offer to pardon Jan. 6 rioters
Now playing
01:54
Longtime GOP official: Republican leaders are cowards
Coffee County
Now playing
02:20
See video of ex-Georgia official escorting Trump operatives into election offices
CNN
Now playing
03:16
Hear detail about Georgia official that stood out to legal analyst
Now playing
00:49
'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Now playing
04:02
Attorney explains judge's comments on Trump special master ruling
CBS News
Now playing
00:55
'Suggestive' photographs are the reason Hillary Clinton wears pant suits